NMU lectures postponed to Monday

Lectures at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) have been postponed even further — to Monday.
The decision was taken after protest action flared up again in Gqeberha on Wednesday over unpaid student accommodation, leaving many students from other provinces without a place to stay.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the executive committee of senate (ECS) met on Wednesday morning to discuss several institutional issues, including a request from the Student Representative Council (SRC) to postpone the start of lectures by two weeks.
“The request from student leadership to postpone the start of lectures was to allow time for the concerns raised by students to be discussed.
“ECS approved a proposal for lectures to begin on Monday.
“A more comprehensive communication will follow in due course,” Mbabela said.
Protests over the accommodation debacle were staged outside the university’s south and north campuses on Monday.
As a result, lectures were initially suspended until Thursday.
Mbabela said earlier on Wednesday that the university management had also met with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to discuss funding shortfall issues, particularly for extended curriculum programme students whose funding does not cover accommodation and living allowances.
“The university wishes to acknowledge the anxieties that the present circumstance may be causing both staff and students, and assures them it is doing everything possible to address the concerns as soon as possible.
“Despite the delayed start to the academic year, plans are in place to ensure students do not miss out on any aspect of their study programmes.
“This will be done through differentiated support interventions in accordance with programme requirements.
“The university appreciates the agility and resilience displayed at this time and looks forward to the full resumption of academic and other activities on campus,” Mbabela said on Wednesday morning.
More than 50 students had embarked on a protest on Monday due to them not receiving accommodation as a result of funding mishaps.
According to students who applied for the NMU Concessions Financial Aid, the fund had only paid for tuition fees, but after the Covid-19 lockdown was called off and in-person lectures resumed, they were left without accommodation.
Meanwhile, the NSFAS and Funza Lushaka bursaries had not been paid for their accommodation.
HeraldLIVE
NMU lectures postponed to Monday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Lectures at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) have been postponed even further — to Monday.
The decision was taken after protest action flared up again in Gqeberha on Wednesday over unpaid student accommodation, leaving many students from other provinces without a place to stay.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the executive committee of senate (ECS) met on Wednesday morning to discuss several institutional issues, including a request from the Student Representative Council (SRC) to postpone the start of lectures by two weeks.
“The request from student leadership to postpone the start of lectures was to allow time for the concerns raised by students to be discussed.
“ECS approved a proposal for lectures to begin on Monday.
“A more comprehensive communication will follow in due course,” Mbabela said.
Protests over the accommodation debacle were staged outside the university’s south and north campuses on Monday.
As a result, lectures were initially suspended until Thursday.
Mbabela said earlier on Wednesday that the university management had also met with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to discuss funding shortfall issues, particularly for extended curriculum programme students whose funding does not cover accommodation and living allowances.
“The university wishes to acknowledge the anxieties that the present circumstance may be causing both staff and students, and assures them it is doing everything possible to address the concerns as soon as possible.
“Despite the delayed start to the academic year, plans are in place to ensure students do not miss out on any aspect of their study programmes.
“This will be done through differentiated support interventions in accordance with programme requirements.
“The university appreciates the agility and resilience displayed at this time and looks forward to the full resumption of academic and other activities on campus,” Mbabela said on Wednesday morning.
More than 50 students had embarked on a protest on Monday due to them not receiving accommodation as a result of funding mishaps.
According to students who applied for the NMU Concessions Financial Aid, the fund had only paid for tuition fees, but after the Covid-19 lockdown was called off and in-person lectures resumed, they were left without accommodation.
Meanwhile, the NSFAS and Funza Lushaka bursaries had not been paid for their accommodation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News