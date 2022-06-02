×

Politics

Senior EFF councillor in KZN killed in drive-by shooting

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2022
A senior EFF councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Senior EFF councillor Mxolisi Buthelezi was shot dead while on his way to work in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, said KwaZulu-Natal police. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said at 7am, Buthelezi, 41, was driving his vehicle in the Ogengele area of Mtubatuba when he was shot in a drive-by shooting.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated by KwaMsane SAPS,” Gwala said.

Buthelezi was the chair of the EFF in the Umkhanyakude district municipality.

