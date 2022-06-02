Latest tourist accommodation data shows recovery is under way: Sisulu

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the latest data from Stats SA relating to tourist accommodation for March 2022, released on Thursday, shows that tourism continues its strong recovery.

Stats SA said measured in current prices, total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 110.6% in March 2022 compared with March 2021.

Stats SA said income from accommodation increased by 87.6% year-on-year in March 2022, the result of a 48.7% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 26.2% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

The tourism ministry said total income from accommodation increased to R1.7bn, an 88% increase on March 2021.