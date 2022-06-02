Latest tourist accommodation data shows recovery is under way: Sisulu
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the latest data from Stats SA relating to tourist accommodation for March 2022, released on Thursday, shows that tourism continues its strong recovery.
Stats SA said measured in current prices, total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 110.6% in March 2022 compared with March 2021.
Stats SA said income from accommodation increased by 87.6% year-on-year in March 2022, the result of a 48.7% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 26.2% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.
The tourism ministry said total income from accommodation increased to R1.7bn, an 88% increase on March 2021.
For the entire first quarter of 2022, income from tourism accommodation rose 83%.
The ministry said it was encouraging to note that income from hotel accommodation rose 118% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
“We especially celebrate the rebounding in hotel accommodation as it strengthens our case for investment, and rewards the confidence displayed by investors in our tourism sector as we work hard towards a recovery.
“We are happy that guest houses saw a 105% increase in incomes in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year. While other sectors continue to see dampened incomes, tourism continues to show strong recovery. Our efforts are paying off,” Sisulu said.
However, Sisulu expressed regret at the issues besetting Comair and its suspension of British Airways and Kulula flights, which could have a dampening effect on tourism's recovery.
“Air travel is a key pillar for SA’s tourism recovery and I am confident that the memorandum of understanding SA Tourism recently signed with Emirates Airlines to grow the tourism market in SA will bear fruit soon,” Sisulu said.
