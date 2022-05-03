'This is just a nuisance' — Matshela Koko slams chief justice Raymond Zondo's latest report

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has hit back at chief justice Raymond Zondo after he recommended Koko be investigated and possibly prosecuted for a raft of Gupta-linked deals at Eskom.

Zondo made the recommendation in part four of his report on the inquiry into state capture which was handed to the presidency on Friday.

“To the extent that there were concerns that Mr Koko may have engaged in acts of corruption which harmed Eskom, the evidence which has been unearthed by the commission has revealed that cabinet’s concerns about Mr Koko were fully justified,

“In my view, Mr Koko, consistent with his decision to become a Gupta agent, was feeding Mr Salim Essa with information to enable the Guptas to position themselves advantageously in relation to Eskom’s affairs in general and the takeover of Glencore’s coal interests in particular,” said the report.