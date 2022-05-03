WATCH | Trevor Noah asks fans to donate to Gift of the Givers on 'The Daily Show'

SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has appealed to viewers and fans to donate to Gift of Givers and help families affected by the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Trevor made the appeal on his US talk show, after floods and mudslides that ravaged parts of the province and the Eastern Cape.

In a segment on his show, titled “What The Hell Happened This Week?”, he brought awareness to the situation that saw more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods.

“Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people have been displaced by the floods happening in SA,” said Trevor.

“Gift of the Givers is a SA-based disaster relief organisation that is on the ground helping those people who are affected by the floods”.

Trevor encouraged viewers to donate to the non-governmental organisation, saying “anything you can give will help”.