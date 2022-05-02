EFF working on establishing a labour union: Malema

The EFF is working on establishing a labour union to address challenges faced by workers, its leader Julius Malema told a May Day rally in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Through its labour desk, the EFF has been helping workers notwithstanding their political party affiliation. Led by Hlengiwe Mkhalipi, the labour desk allows walk-ins at the party’s headquarters by workers experiencing issues.

Malema said despite its successes, the party is continually being taken to court by companies claiming the EFF does not have the jurisdiction to challenge worker-related issues as it is not a labour union.

“The labour desk of the EFF is doing very well. It is fighting battles day in and day out,” Malema said. “You know what they've resorted to now? Every time the EFF goes to intervene, they take us to court and say we’re not a union. We are fighting whether we are a union or not. As long as a black person is exploited, we are going to fight with those who exploit black people.”

Because of this, the EFF has decided to establish its own union, he said. The union will push the EFF’s policy position of insourcing workers, especially security staff and cleaners in municipalities and government departments.