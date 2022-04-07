EFF to visit family of Diepsloot mob attack victim, slams 'vigilante groups'

The EFF says it will visit the family of Diepsloot mob attack victim Elvis Nyathi and ensure that justice is served.

Nyathi was stoned and burnt to death overnight by a group moving door-to-door through the informal settlement, challenging residents to produce passports and identity documents to prove their nationality.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the party was dismayed and saddened by the painful news.

“We send our deepest condolences to his beloved ones, who have been robbed in the most brutal manner of a father, a husband and a son. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

“The painful images which are populating SA television screens today are the ashes of what was once a human being, who was burnt alive simply because he could not provide a passport to individuals who have taken the law into their own hands.”