Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became president and not Mandela'

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has set tongues wagging on social media after taking aim at the late former president Nelson Mandela on the third anniversary of his ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death.

This week, many remembered the late ANC stalwart Madikizela-Mandela who died on April 2 2018.

Scores of ANC members gathered at Fourways Memorial Park to honour her memory in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Taking to social media, Zuma-Sambudla shared a picture of the late freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu with a caption saying she wished the late anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani was elected as president instead of Nelson Mandela.

“We have not forgotten. I sometimes wish that it was Cde Chris Hani who became president and not Mandela. And Mama Winnie as deputy president. The Boers would have paid for what they did to our people ... and we would have had our land back by now,” the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma said.