WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting to elect mayor

By Herald Reporter - 17 November 2021

A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting to elect the speaker, mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip is expected to get under way in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.

The 120 elected councillors will also be sworn in.

Posted by HeraldLIVE - Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

