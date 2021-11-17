News

Stage 2 load-shedding from 2pm on Wednesday

By TimesLIVE - 17 November 2021
Stage 2 load-shedding has been announced from 2pm today. File photo.
Eskom will resume load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon, CEO Andre de Ruyter said.

The enforced power cuts will be effective from 2pm until 5am on Saturday.

The power utility had warned on Tuesday afternoon that load-shedding could be implemented at short notice should there be further breakdowns following the failure of five generation units at power stations throughout the day.

This is a developing story

