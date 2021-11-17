JUST IN | Will Nelson Mandela Bay council sit on Wednesday?

It is unclear if the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting will take place on Wednesday after Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha questioned the legality of Anele Qaba's extended tenure as acting city manager.



Nqatha wrote to Qaba on Tuesday pointing out that his stint as acting city manager had long surpassed the three-month period allowed by law and that his extension was not approved by the council...