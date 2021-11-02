Split opposition vote hands Enoch Mgijima ward back to ANC

The ANC has emerged as clear winner in a contest that split the opposition vote between the DA and Twizza owner Ken Clark at the Enoch Mgijima municipality.

Monday's election saw the ANC garner 505 votes for its candidate, Thabo Vali, while Clark received 472 votes and DA candidate Zuko Mandile came third with 400 votes in Ward 9 in the centre of Komani which the ANC lost in 2016 to the DA.

Clark, who ran as an independent , said there remained cause for optimism despite his having lost the ward.

“In the last election, the DA won that ward by just over 20 votes. In absolute numbers, it shows that the total opposition (vote) is up dramatically from last time.

“It is a pity we could not take it over the line and win it,” he said.

Mandile, who was the previous ward councillor, said Clark contesting the ward had split the opposition vote, resulting in the ANC winning.

He said that a change in demarcation had also been detrimental.

“We had a part of Ezibeleni [a township in Komani] added to the ward and that had a huge effect. The needs of Ezibeleni residents are very different from most of those in Ward 9. Ezibeleni has a lot of challenges that need to be tackled on their own. It made the race drastically different, which is something I feel was done deliberately and strategically.”

Vali said the result reflected the wishes of the residents.

The PR vote results were ANC 529, DA 400 and Independent 383 and votes cast for the Chris Hani district municipality were ANC 516, DA 447 and Independent 382.

HeraldLIVE