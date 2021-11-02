Taxi driver to appear for hit and run involving teen

By Herald Reporter -

A 30-year-old taxi driver is expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate's Court later on Tuesday on a charge of culpable homicide after he allegedly bumped a 14-year-old boy with his vehicle and then fled the scene.



The accident is believed to have happened at about 5.15pm on Monday at the Van Der Kemp Kloof bridge in Stanford Road...