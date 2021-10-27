Helen Zille addresses viral audio clip on DA’s ANC ‘coalition plans’

However, speaking on CapeTalk on Tuesday, Zille claimed the audio was edited and taken out of context.

Zille said the audio was recorded at a craft beer pub at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

She said it was a “casual conversation” with the DA’s former Johannesburg caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni.

“Quite unknown to me, I was being recorded. They have carefully edited out the context of that discussion, taken a short clip, waited for two years now that the context was entirely changed, and a week before the election release it as if it means something that it does not mean at all,” Zille alleged.

She said the DA was aiming to win a majority of 50% plus one so it doesn’t have to go into a coalition.

“People hate coalitions. They’ve seen what coalitions have done with their complete instability and the jumping of smaller parties from one side to the other,” she said.

Last week, Zille lambasted the ANC, saying it was using social grants to “blackmail poor people” to get votes.

In a lengthy social media post, Zille alleged ANC leaders have been misleading the public by claiming social grants are delivered by the ruling party.

“One of the most outrageous features of the election is to see ANC ministers going around telling poor people their grants come from the ANC. They do not. They come primarily from the 7-million registered personal taxpayers in SA, most of whom do not vote ANC,” said Zille.

“It is time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people. No person has lost a grant because they voted DA. Indeed, quite the opposite.”