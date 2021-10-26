Interactive maps, rich data & more on our 2021 local elections website

Politics

Our elections website updates in real time once the counting starts, but you can also browse past election data and check your registration status.
Image: 123RF/ronstik/TimesLIVE

On November 1, South Africans will go to the polls for the local elections. In the meantime, you can easily double-check your voter's registration, find your voting station and explore the full voting history of your ward, town, city or province.

Our 2021 local elections website already brings the results of elections in 2019, 2016, 2014, 2011 and 2009 to life with interactive maps and displays, using information sourced from the Electoral Commission of SA.

Using the map, you can zoom in on a province, town or city, or voting district, and each view will deliver an information panel with the past voting results – national or local – for the election year you selected.

There is also a button to show a list of our latest political news stories.

>> Visit our elections website now

The website is rich with data of past elections, down to ward and voting-district level.
Image: HeraldLIVE

Real-time updates on vote counting

As soon as election day is over, the polls have closed and the results start streaming in, our election website will be updated automatically in real time with all the results and statistics as they are announced – a great way to stay up to date as the counting progresses.

You will also be able to call up instant comparisons between elections to see how support for the various political parties in specific areas has changed over time.

The battle is on ... 

As in the 2016 local elections, we will have a devoted area on the website to track what's happening in the most important battleground areas in each province. Our battlegrounds view will show you a concise view of the most hotly contested areas of the country with a clear view of who's in the lead.

Check your registration & voting station

During the registration phase, tens of thousands of readers used this tool to check whether they are registered and where they will be voting. 

You can still double-check your registration status or, on election day, use this option to find directions to your voting station.

There is also a helpful FAQs section that answers readers' most common questions about registrations and more.

Our local elections website was developed in partnership with software developer EightySix° and data and analytics consultancy Outshine. 

