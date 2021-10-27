Cheetahs promise running rugby in R1m Bloem tourney

Plan for new opportunities to shine in five-team rugby bonanza

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The ambitious Cheetahs are not letting any grass grow under their feet as they continue to seek new opportunities to keep their franchise at the top table of SA rugby after being left out of the United Rugby Championship.



Plans have been unveiled for a five-team rugby bonanza in which R1m will be up for grabs in the Toyota Challenge, which will be played from November 13-26 at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein...