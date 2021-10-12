Nelson Mandela Bay pathologist Dr Kabasele Kasongo dies after contracting Covid
Esteemed Gqeberha chemical pathologist Dr Kabasele Kasongo has died.
According to a statement issued by the East Cape Independent Practitioners’ Association (ECIPA), Kasongo died on Sunday night in the Covid-19 ICU ward at Life St George’s hospital...
