Aspiring artists learn the ropes from a master

By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 October 2021

Aspiring artists in the metro were treated to a masterclass in “Becoming a Professional Actor” by award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana where they had the chance to speak on their challenges and get tips on the industry. 

While there was a lot to discuss at the masterclass held at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality boardroom at Kwantu Towers, the overarching narrative on the day was the need for a functioning film structure in the Eastern Cape that could help with the development of film in the province...

