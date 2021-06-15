'There is a family meeting this evening': minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirms Tuesday address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Tuesday night, acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told TimesLIVE.

The address comes amid calls for tighter restrictions and lockdown measures in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with Gauteng at the forefront of the country's surging third wave.

“There is a family meeting this evening,” Ntshavheni said via text message.

A statement confirming the address was expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon, she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council as well as cabinet.