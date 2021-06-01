14 George councillors accused of bunking meetings face axe
But those facing the chop insist they did nothing wrong and that the process used was flawed
Fourteen councillors in the George municipality face being fired after they allegedly bunked three consecutive meetings without submitting a leave of absence, effectively resulting in council meetings not sitting.
The debate on whether the 13 ANC and one African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor had breached the code of conduct for councillors got heated last week, with those in the firing line saying they had done nothing wrong...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.