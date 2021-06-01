14 George councillors accused of bunking meetings face axe

But those facing the chop insist they did nothing wrong and that the process used was flawed

Fourteen councillors in the George municipality face being fired after they allegedly bunked three consecutive meetings without submitting a leave of absence, effectively resulting in council meetings not sitting.



The debate on whether the 13 ANC and one African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor had breached the code of conduct for councillors got heated last week, with those in the firing line saying they had done nothing wrong...