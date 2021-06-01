Gangster found guilty of ‘revenge’ murder

The high court in Gqeberha on Monday found Remario De Lange, 26, guilty of a 2019 murder in the city’s northern areas.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Lorenzo Nicholas, 27, died in a hail of bullets in November 2019.

She said Nicholas had been walking in Kobus Road, Helenvale, when De Lange, a member of a gang called the Nice Time Bozzas (NTB) at the time, approached him.

Ngcakani said De Lange began firing at Nicholas with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

In the process, he wounded a six-year-old child.

Nicholas died at the scene.

“The murder was a revenge attack as Nicholas was a cousin of a member of a rival gang, the Dondollos.

“The NTB and Dondollos operated in the Helenvale area,” Ngcakani said.

De Lange was arrested four months after the shooting when he stole a Mazda bakkie.

De Lange was also found guilty of wilfully aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, performing criminal gang activity, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was also convicted on a charge of theft.

The case was postponed to July 26 for sentencing.

