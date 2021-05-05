Carl Niehaus wants R8m from Fikile Mbalula for ‘thug’ post

ANC Luthuli House staffer and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus is suing transport minister Fikile Mbalula for R8m for reputational damage.

Niehaus claims in court papers that by calling him a “thug” on Twitter, among other names, Mbalula was deliberately injuring his reputation.

The lawsuit emanates from Mbalula’s Twitter outburst a few months ago when he attacked Niehaus and MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe by saying they were criminals, and announced his displeasure about how they were running the military veterans organisation.

“The defendant made the impugned statement unlawfully and with the intention to injure the plaintiff’s reputation and defame the plaintiff,” Niehaus says in his court papers filed at the South Gauteng High Court.

“The statement is wrongful and defamatory per se of the plaintiff and made with the intention of defaming the plaintiff and injuring his reputation.”