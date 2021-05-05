Zondo's state capture inquiry to get more millions to complete its work

The state capture commission of inquiry is set to receive an additional R75m from the government to continue its work.

This was revealed by justice minister Ronald Lamola, during his appearance at the justice and correctional services portfolio committee in parliament on Wednesday.

Lamola's commitment comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament during his budget speech in February that he would not give the commission further funding.

The need for more money by the commission arises after its deadline was extended by the North Gauteng High Court to the end of June after an urgent court application by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission.

In his application, Zondo had cited the effects of lockdown restrictions and a need to call more witnesses as some of the reasons why he needed an extension.

The commission has already spent more than R800m since its inception.