Politics

New attempt to remove council speaker

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 25 March 2021

Councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay will again attempt to remove speaker Buyelwa Mafaya on March 30.

Bay acting city manager Mandla George has called a special meeting to be convened on Tuesday...

