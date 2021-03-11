Government concerned about fake vaccines: Zweli Mkhize

Mkhize said: “It is a very worrying issue, and in our interministerial committee led by the deputy president [David Mabuza], we have got a team dealing with this matter, which means that the police are on high alert.

“Our procurement process is to ensure that there is a very short line between the purchaser and the producers, so we are buying directly from the manufacturers even though there are many people in between who have offered to sell the vaccines.

“But because we have a direct relationship with the manufacturers, we are able to do so. That is how we are able to limit the number of vaccines that can come through outside the lines that the government has designated.”

It has been agreed that even those in the private sector would access the vaccine through governments’ procurement processes.

Mkhize further explained the matter over whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are being administered were part of the J & phase 3B study. Mkhize said issues of safety and efficacy of the J & vaccines had been studied and finalised.

“What we are doing is what we call an implementation study, which means that whoever is going to get the injection with Johnson & Johnson now will not need to get another vaccine any time in the future.

“This study will also be done with Pfizer. Even though we have done all the efficacy and safety studies, it is just to look at what happens when people have been vaccinated. We will need to take up to 500,000 of those, so that we can have a large number of people that can be observed.

“All that it means is that we will want to know if there are any break out infections arising and if there is anything that we must take into account while we continue to vaccinate people.”