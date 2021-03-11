Opposition parties welcome planned wage bill cut
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s budget speech garnered a mixed reaction, but opposition parties welcomed the planned wage bill reduction.
Tabling the 2021/2022 financial year budget at the Bhisho legislature on Wednesday, Mvoko announced plans to cut the cost of employment by R22.8bn over the medium term...
