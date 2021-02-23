State capture inquiry granted 3-month extension after Covid-19 disruptions

The state capture inquiry has been granted a three-month extension by the Pretoria high court.

It will now have until June 30 to deliver its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi granted the order in court on Tuesday morning after the inquiry’s application was made unopposed.

Mngqibisa-Thusi said she was satisfied the commission had made out a case for the extension.

When the commission had last asked for an extension the court had granted it, but ordered it would be the “final” one.

On Tuesday, the inquiry’s counsel, Paul Kennedy SC, said the commission was only asking for the period that had been lost because of the national lockdown last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.