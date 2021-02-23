Calls for embattled Durban crematorium to be privatised

Calls are being made for the eThekwini municipality to privatise the embattled Mobeni Heights Crematorium, which the city has dismissed as the work of “greedy individuals”.

This comes amid claims that the crematorium, which resumed operations earlier this month after years after battling with malfunctioning furnaces, has malfunctioned again.

Two weeks ago, two cremations were cancelled at the last minute when a furnace packed up.

The crematorium had not been fully operational for years and this caused outrage among the community.

A local undertaker told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that cremations had again been put on hold because there was insufficient gas for the incinerators.

Calls to the crematorium went unanswered.