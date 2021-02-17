'The intensity of insults does not raise the quality of debate': Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on the Sona debate on Tuesday, saying the intensity of insults does not improve the quality of debate.

Madonsela quoted a member of her organisation, the Thuli Madonsela (Thuma) Foundation, about politicians who resort to insults when debating matters of national importance in parliament.

Members of the ANC and the opposition dissected President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, which he delivered on Thursday last week, but what quickly caught the attention of many was the hurling of insults and jabs.

Among these was EFF leader Julius Malema, who accused Ramaphosa of advancing the agenda of the “white capitalist establishment” at the expense of black South Africans. He repeatedly called the president incapable and unreliable.