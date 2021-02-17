The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is here.

The first batch of doses arrived at the Port Elizabeth International Airport just before 11am on Wednesday before being transported to Phoenix Pharma in Mount Croix.

From there, the 2,750 vaccinations were to be delivered to Livingstone Hospital, with the first front-line health-care worker scheduled to receive the jab at 2pm.

The vaccinations, pre-packed in boxes and watched over by police, were received by Phoenix Pharma head research pharmacist Paulette McEwan at the company offices in Eastbourne Road.

Eastern Cape health department superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu said she was thrilled with the arrival of the vaccinations.

“We expect more vaccinations to arrive every two weeks as we start the rollout.”

Zungu said it was essential to have as many health-care workers as possible vaccinated before winter.

Another 2,750 vaccinations were also dropped off at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night‚ health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.

The consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to vaccine centres in all provinces.

Zungu said the Eastern Cape would hit the ground running as soon as the vaccine arrived at Livingstone Hospital and the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

“We are ready‚” she said.

“We will give the vaccine to health-care workers first because they have bravely been at the forefront in the fight against this invisible enemy since the first case of Covid-19 was reported.”

During phase two‚ other front-line workers‚ including teachers‚ miners‚ police officers‚ soldiers‚ SA Social Security Agency employees‚ department of home affairs and post office employees and people older than 18 with comorbidities and over 60 years of age will be vaccinated.

Prison inmates will also be vaccinated during phase two‚ the Eastern Cape health department said.

Zungu warned that the arrival of the vaccine did not mean the war against the coronavirus was won.

“On the contrary‚ we need to continue practising good personal hygiene by washing our hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap and water‚ continue social distancing and ensure we wear masks every time we are in public‚ indoors or on public transport like taxis‚ trains and buses‚” she said.

The Sunday Times reported that SA would be the first country to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a batch of 80‚000 vaccines the company was keeping in reserve in Europe.

