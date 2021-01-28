Overlooked ANC woman challenges party

Andiswa Mama fires off lawyer’s letter demanding to deployed as Bay councillor

Fed-up at being overlooked for deployment, former ANC councillor Andiswa Mama wants to be sworn in as a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor.



Her lawyers sent a letter to the ANC, demanding that she be deployed because she was next in line on the list submitted to the IEC...

