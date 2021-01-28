Teen outs Bay sangoma as alleged sexual abuser
Angry parents demand justice for their children
It took a 14-year-old boy confiding in his father about the alleged sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of an elderly Motherwell sangoma for more minors to come forward.
This led to the arrest of a 71-year-old man a week ago, who is accused of luring unsuspecting children, mostly boys, to his NU6 home by offering them supernatural power and protection between 2019 and this year...
