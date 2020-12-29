Bheki Cele gets tough on masks and warns restaurants: 'Do not put alcohol in teapots'

Police minister Bheki Cele has issued a clarion call to all South Africans to respect and abide by the new rules and regulations, failing which they will be arrested.

Cele was briefing the media a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was placing the country on alert level 3 with immediate effect after recommendations made by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC) and the cabinet.

“The wearing of masks has been a problem for a very long time.

“The police have been out there making a plea that people must wear their masks and up to this point has been found to be one of the major preventatives that can be used to prevent the virus from spreading,” said Cele.

He said the police were pleased that enforcement has been heightened.

“We are not going to just remind you or tell you to wear a mask. If you don’t wear it, you will definitely be arrested.