Stepping down & remedial action: 5 key takes from Ace Magashule on ANC NEC meeting outcomes

Corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party has the right to protect the integrity of the movement without fear or favour.

Magashule was speaking at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Thursday about the outcomes of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting held this week by party leader President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The briefing was held ahead of Magashule's appearance at the ANC's integrity committee, where he is expected to explain himself as he faces 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

He will appear before the committee on Saturday.