Fikile Mbalula tells DA to stop lying about ANC 'decline' in by-elections

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called out the DA for its claims to be on a “steady course of regrowth while the ANC continues its decline" after the recent by-elections.

This week, the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results of the by-elections held on Wednesday when 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces were contested.

The ANC again emerged as the biggest winner after the party secured five new wards and retained 12. The party lost only one ward, in Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape, to the Land Party.

The DA retained six wards and lost two to the ANC. DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the by-election results indicated the opposition party was steady on its course of regrowth while “the ANC continues its decline”.

“South Africans have demonstrated that they place their confidence in large parties like the DA with a proven track record of governance, instead of smaller parties,” she said.