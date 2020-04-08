'I am deeply sorry for my actions': Ndabeni-Abrahams breaks silence

Minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has broken her silence with a public declaration that she did in fact breach the regulations of the nationwide lockdown.

Ndabeni-Abrahams’ issued a brief statement on Wednesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa informed the country that he had placed her on two months' special leave — one of them unpaid.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will be acting as minister of communications and digital technologies for the duration of Ndabeni Abrahams’ suspension.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said she wanted to apologise to the president, her colleagues in the national command centre and society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the president and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me,” she said in the statement.

“The president has put me on a special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave.”