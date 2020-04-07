'Ndabeni-Abrahams was picking up masks': Manana explains lockdown 'lunch' photo

Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana said communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was picking up masks and protective gear from his home before she sat down for lunch.

In a statement issued on Tuesday after public outrage over a picture showing Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahms having lunch and drinks on Sunday, Manana said the minister was picking up a donation from his foundation.

He said it was irresponsible for him to have posted the picture without the required context “creating the impression that it was a social lunch”.

He said he apologised for the impression created that Ndabeni-Abrahams was there for a social visit.