6 things Herman Mashaba thinks SA must do to deal with economic crisis after lockdown

The People's Dialogue leader Herman Mashaba says SA will face an economic crisis like never before after emerging from the Covid-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, while expressing concerns over the pandemic, Mashaba said SA was facing two very real crises: a health crisis and an economic crisis.

“We do not have the luxury of ignoring this or dealing with one crisis at a time. We have to be proactive to prevent an economic collapse,” he said.

Mashaba said discussions about the economy in the current times of a health crisis should not be ignored, adding that junk status was a reminder that the country could not afford to ignore what was coming.