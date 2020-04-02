University of Cape Town confirms sixth case of Covid-19

“The student is receiving medical support and identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine,” he said. “UCT has now had six cases of Covid-19 — three staff members and three students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced.”

The university wished affected staff and students a speedy return to good health.

“UCT will provide weekly updates on confirmed cases in the university community,” added Moholola.

The university announced its fifth confirmed case of Covid-19 on Friday, shortly after revealing amended plans for the second semester, which include scrapping exams.