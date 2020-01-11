Ramaphosa gives thumbs-up for Angie's grade 9 exit plan

It will also allow them to choose between academic, technical or vocational streams in line with their strengths.

“We will continue to prioritise the upskilling of educators and school management,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will continue to adapt the curriculum to prepare learners for the fourth industrial revolution and increase resources for TVET colleges.”

He called on the private sector and other partners to work with training authorities to develop the skills that the economy needed.

“As we expand access to early childhood development, there needs to be an intensive focus on early reading, which determines a child’s educational progress through school, through higher education and into the workplace,” he added.

“We must speed up the implementation ... for learners to make an easy transition from school to colleges and universities and to be educated and trained in a way that meets the skills and labour demands of the country's economy.”

He also lauded the matric results released by Motshekga this week.

“The results (matric) demonstrate that SA has made great strides in improving educational outcomes over the last 25 years, particularly in township and rural schools.”

However, Ramaphosa said more still needed to be done to effectively prepare SA youth for the future economy.