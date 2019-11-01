We’re staying to fight for another DA, Mmusi’s pals announce
Mmusi Maimane’s former allies in the DA are launching a fightback within the party by announcing plans to challenge rivals for senior positions when an interim leader replaces him.
Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Makashule Gana have entered the race for interim leader...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.