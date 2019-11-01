We’re staying to fight for another DA, Mmusi’s pals announce

PREMIUM

Mmusi Maimane’s former allies in the DA are launching a fightback within the party by announcing plans to challenge rivals for senior positions when an interim leader replaces him.



Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Makashule Gana have entered the race for interim leader...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.