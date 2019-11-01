‘Dog’ is not hate speech. It just means you’re a good boy
South African dogs have reacted with relief to the Equality Court ruling clearing Julius Malema of hate speech for calling Pravin Gordhan a “dog of white monopoly capital”.
According to spokesperson and good boy Waffles, the ruling was “very good” since “there is absolutely nothing hateful about being a dog”...
