You paid R3.5m for government 'jamboree' to Geneva - and the DA wants answers

The newly established employment and labour department spent a whopping R3,429,695.97 on a 12-day trip for 35 delegates to Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegates accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to a conference hosted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) last month.

Now the DA wants minister Thulas Nxesi to give a detailed report of what was achieved by the delegation, and how it has addressed SA's unemployment crisis.

DA MP Michael Cardo said the public deserved to know why it was necessary for Nxesi’s department to send one of the largest delegations to Geneva - with it costing South African taxpayers millions.

"In the face of unprecedented levels of unemployment and economic stagnation, austerity measures are a necessity for government ... the jamboree to Geneva seems difficult to justify," he said on Wednesday.