ANC slams Bantu Holomisa for 'tea girl' jibe against Jessie Duarte

The ANC on Wednesday slammed UDM leader Bantu Holomisa for calling the party's deputy secretary-general a "tea girl".

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, in a scathing statement, called on men in the UDM to distance themselves from Holomisa's comments.

The comments, said Mabe, were malicious and not in keeping with the values of non-sexism in the country.

Mabe said Jessie Duarte was a seasoned ANC cadre whose experience and track record could not be reduced to that of a tea lady.

The "tea girl" storm erupted after Duarte apparently called Holomisa a dictator on national television.

Holomisa did not take kindly to this as he fired back on Twitter.