Politics

Bay ANC Youth League wants city placed under administration

By Nomazima Nkosi - 20 May 2019
ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, left, with ANC chairperson Bongani Mabusela
ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, left, with ANC chairperson Bongani Mabusela
Image: Gift Ngqondi

The ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela has called on the provincial government to place the municipality under administration with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Sunday, following its regional executive committee meeting two days prior, ANCYL regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula said they were concerned about what they termed instability within the Bay council.

The metro is run under a coalition government made up of the UDM, ANC, AIC and United Front. It governs with the support of the EFF in the council.

In the statement, Nqakula accused mayor Mongameli Bobani (UDM) of being "useless" and "ignorant" of the realities facing residents of the Bay.

"Our Mayor is nothing short of a joke and [he] has no political, theoretical, philosophical or ideological clarity to back up his work.

"We therefore resolved that on making a clarion call to the provincial executive of government to put this municipality under administration as well as remove the illegitimate [acting] city manager Peter Neilson and not allow any party to claim hegemony over the governance of the municipality," Nqakula said.

Responding to the ANCYL's statement, the UDM's Youth Vanguard provincial chair Luxolo Namette labelled the statement "amaturish".

"It must be noted that in Nelson Mandela Bay there is no Youth League except for a few individuals who serve their personal interest.

"Last but not least, we warn the so called Youth League to stop insulting our leader and focus on building their league if there is still hope for resurrection," Namette said.

ALSO READ

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC objects to DA ward by-election wins

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has complained to the Electoral Commission about two DA proportional representation (PR) councillors contesting ward ...
News
3 days ago

ANC struggle stalwart Thobile Mhlahlo dies

Former MEC for safety and security, avid apartheid activist Thobile Mhlahlo has died after a short illness.
News
2 days ago

Yawns and irritation as election results trickle in

As the election results for Nelson Mandela Bay began to climb, placing the ANC in the lead ahead of the DA – even with about 40% of votes still to be ...
News
1 week ago

Latest Videos

South African tourists injured in explosion in Egypt
Quad bike driver assaults elderly man in Lorraine

Most Read

X