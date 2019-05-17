Nelson Mandela Bay ANC objects to DA ward by-election wins

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has complained to the Electoral Commission about two DA proportional representation (PR) councillors contesting ward by-elections.

The DA’s ward 35 candidate, Helga van Staaden, won 83.3% of the votes cast and ward 37 candidate Georgina Faldtman won 55.4%.

ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku said Van Staaden and Faldtman, being PR councillors, could not stand at the same time as a ward councillor candidate.

“In any event, a councillor, whether a ward councillor or PR councillor, is elected for a period ending when the next council is declared elected, or until such councillor vacates office during his term,” Faku said.

However, IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela said nothing precluded PR councillors from contesting elections as ward candidates.

“[If elected as ward councillors they would] tender their resignations as PR councillors to the municipal manager [who would] declare vacancies for two PR councillors with the IEC,” Bacela said.