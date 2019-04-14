ANC will root out corruption, Cyril Ramaphosa vows in New Brighton

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party will not only root out corruption within, but also at a government level.

Speaking at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton - the second stop on his Nelson Mandela Bay campaign trail on Sunday morning - Ramaphosa said ordinary citizens complained everywhere he went.

"When I say root out corruption, people must not fear because we're not going to target anyone,” he said.

“Whenever I do door to door, people always raise corruption. Ordinary people in their homes tell me ‘president get rid of corruption’. We're going to reposition our government and set out a clear vision for South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC was on a path of renewal and was the only party in the country to admit its mistakes.

He said that people were looking to the ANC to take the country forward.

"Having come from a period where things were not going well, our people are looking forward to a much better future,” he said.

"Now we're in this period of renewal, we need to use this moment to correct the things that we’re not going well.”

Ramaphosa's final address in Nelson Mandela Bay for the day is in Motherwell.