Baby stolen in Polokwane mall found unharmed

The mother of the child had since positively identified the child.

The 24-year-old woman had told police that she had met the woman who stole her child while walking in the mall.

"The suspect offered to hold the baby so that the mother could eat. Later, they went to another supermarket [together] while the suspect was still carrying the baby. Without the mother noticing, the suspect disappeared with the infant," Ngoepe said.

The two suspects were expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a kidnapping charge.