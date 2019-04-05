Helen Zille defends colonialism stance, again
Helen Zille has again defended her comments on colonialism, replying to two people on Twitter about the issue, where she said she was clarifying her stance.
Zille repeated a similar line she as previously uttered: "Colonialism was terrible but its legacy is not only negative."
I didn't say anything like that. Colonnialism was TERRIBLE. But its LEGACY is not ONLY negative. If you can't tell the difference between those two statements, I feel sorry for you.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) April 5, 2019
The comments come after Zille was quoted as saying that state capture began under former president Nelson Mandela's rule.
TimesLIVE reported she was speaking to DA members in Kempton Park when she said Mandela's "blind spot" was cadre deployment, which "set a trajectory" that was "inevitable."
Zille's comments on colonialism have repeatedly landed herself and the DA in hot water. Despite previously apologising for her comments, Zille has repeatedly defended her stance.
I never mentioned the apartheid legacy. Only Julius Malema did that when he said that things were better under apartheid. It seems no-one was offended by that. I was talking about aspects of colonialism's legacy which is NOT the same thing.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) April 5, 2019