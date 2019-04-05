Politics

Helen Zille defends colonialism stance, again

By Jessica levitt - 05 April 2019
Colonialism controversy? Zille won't back down.
Colonialism controversy? Zille won't back down.
Image: Supplied

Helen Zille has again defended her comments on colonialism, replying to two people on Twitter about the issue, where she said she was clarifying her stance.

Zille repeated a similar line she as previously uttered: "Colonialism was terrible but its legacy is not only negative."

The comments come after Zille was quoted as saying that state capture began under former president Nelson Mandela's rule.

TimesLIVE reported she was speaking to DA members in Kempton Park when she said Mandela's "blind spot" was cadre deployment, which "set a trajectory" that was "inevitable."

Zille's comments on colonialism have repeatedly landed herself and the DA in hot water. Despite previously apologising for her comments, Zille has repeatedly defended her stance.

Latest Videos

Crèche assault video: What we know so far
Crèche assault video: What we know so far

Most Read

X