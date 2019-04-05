167 school children crammed into Tshwane bus

Some 167 school children were crammed into a bus in Pretoria. According to the City of Tshwane, the bus had a 99-passenger capacity.

MMC for roads and transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge was shocked and described the incident as "horrific" and “daring death".

"The city would like to emphasise its commitment to road safety and in strongest terms condemn the overloading of our buses," Senkubuge said.

She called on community members to stop pressuring drivers to allow additional passengers, particularly school pupils, on city buses.

Senkubuge said the driver had been called in to account for his "despicable and dangerous" conduct.

“City vehicles and drivers should not be excluded from rules that compel road users to behave in an orderly manner.

"We will be working with the city’s department of community safety as we approach Easter holidays and beyond, to ensure that the law is upheld within the city’s boundaries at all times," she said.